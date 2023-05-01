Kronenwetter dedicates new fire truck with push-in ceremony

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Kronenwetter Fire Department dedicated its first ladder truck Monday with a "push-in" ceremony.
Community members and fire department employees pushed the truck into the garage after giving it a ceremonial dousing of water.
The truck itself cost $1.3 million and the department has trained with it for the last three months.
"Volunteer departments are running with smaller staff these days, so having the equipment to be able to fight a fire without so many people is really important. That's what a ladder truck is going to do for us," said Theresa O'Brien, the chief of the Kronenwetter Fire Department.
The department held a celebration that included a raffle and activities for children.
The push-in ceremony dates back to when fire equipment was carried in on horses.