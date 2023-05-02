Kronenwetter firefighter honored for life-saving efforts

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Before the Kronenwetter Fire Department dedicated its new ladder truck Monday, officials there honored one of their own.
Lieutenant Andy Toboyek was awarded a National Medal of Honor for his potentially-life saving efforts while off-duty back in March.
Fire chief Theresa O'Brien says Toboyek was seeing a movie at Cedar Creek Cinema when he noticed someone who needed medical attention due to unsafe levels of carbon monoxide.
He would help get that person to a hospital and would later help clear the building once crews arrived.
O'Brien says his actions were an example of Tobyek doing what he does best, which is help others.
"Most firefighters, first responders would do anything to help whenever they can. That is what we are trained to do and in this case, Andy did just that and his efforts saved a life," O'Brien said in a speech Monday.
Toboyek says he had been overcome by emotion upon hearing he'd received the award, but was touched by the recognition.
"I know in the fire service, every time we get on that truck, we say we always want to go home, everybody wants to go home. That goes the same for the people we're trying to save, we want them to go home, we want them to be safe. It's not just about us, it's the people we help serve," he said.
He says multiple family members are in the firefighting profession, and was handed the award by the family of the person who'd needed medical assistance in March.