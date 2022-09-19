Kronenwetter still searching for crossing guard

KRONENWETTER, Wis. (WAOW) -- Kronenwetter police are again asking for your help to fill an important role.
In late August, the department posted an opening for a crossing guard position, but they did not find anyone to fill it yet.
It would be for an intersection near Evergreen Elementary, helping kids cross the street.
The position is only needed for the morning, and it pays more than $13 per hour.
"We get so many compliments about the great work that [crossing guards] do, it's truly amazing. So I think the position gives something back to you as well as you giving something back to the community," said Kronenwetter Police Chief Terry McHugh.
The department would provide a vest and stop sign.
The deadline to apply has been extended to September 30.