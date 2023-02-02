LAC DU FLAMBEAU UPDATE: Locals frustrated, want road barricade issue resolved

LAC DU FLAMBEAU, Wis. (WAOW) - An emergency meeting took place on Thursday with more than 100 people crammed into Lac Du Flambeau Town Hall to voice concerns regarding the barricading of four roads by Lac Du Flambeau Band of Lake Superior Chippewa tribe.
Issues and potential resolutions were bandied about by all sides.
The meeting concluded with the town board saying they would go to the tribe and ask for a 60-day moratorium on road usage where barriers would come down and access to roadways would be granted for residents. In those 60 days the board says the hope is to negotiate a resolution between the tribe, town and title companies.
Since the roads were barricaded on Tuesday, residents have had to trek across the lake by foot or via snowmobile. Neighbors have offered to get groceries for affected residents who live on these roads.
According to documents obtained by News 9 and stated by people who live in Lac Du Flambeau, the town board told them in 2014 and 2017 that the roadways couldn't be shutdown because they were paid by federal tax dollars. Now, they are saying they can't do anything about the roads being shut down.
Animosity was palpable in city hall as residents seem to have shifted anger from the tribe to the city board.
There were proposed options bandied about but ultimately decided against pursuing. The board mentioned giving the tribe ownership with a permanent permission of use agreement, but citizens didn't like that option.
Citizens asking for an injunction by a federal judge but the town lawyer suggested not to go that route as that could be tied up for years in court.
Former tribal chairman Tom Maulson said, the tribe needs the townspeople's support as the tribe "has been taken advantage of for too long" and the angst should be put towards the title companies and board.
The residents and town board would like more communication from the tribe, though, as they aren't sure what their demands are and haven't communicated to let them know their demands.