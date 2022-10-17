Lake effect snow building in the Northwoods

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Be prepared at the start of this week as we are expecting some snow fall up north in Wisconsin. Dress up with extra layers to stay warm.
If you are commuting around the affected areas, give yourself some extra time to reach your destination throughout the commute. Always slow down to account for lower traction when driving on snow or ice. Accelerate and decelerate slowly, and always keep your distance to other drivers that are ahead of you and from behind. Turn on low-beam headlights and windshield wipers to obtain maximum visibility on the road.
There has been one report of outages in Land O' Lakes, Wisconsin and expected time of power restoration is at 7:00 a.m.
There are also no closings and delays for events and schools so far.
