Lanes closed due to structure fire in Lincoln County

  Updated
lane closure

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- All lanes are blocked in both directions on WIS 107 NB/SB at location MM 36. 

The lanes are closed off on WIS 107 from Lone Pine Dr. to Swede Rd due to a structure fire.

Stay with News Nine for developments.

