...SCATTERED LIGHT SNOW OR FREEZING DRIZZLE POSSIBLE THIS MORNING...

An upper level disturbance will produce scattered light snow or
freezing drizzle this morning. Slippery roads and sidewalks are
possible where precipitation occurs, so please travel with care.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST THIS
MORNING...

* WHAT...Light freezing rain or freezing drizzle expected.

* WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and
northeast Wisconsin.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST this morning.

* IMPACTS...The hazardous conditions could impact the morning
commute.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Light freezing rain and freezing drizzle will
make unsalted roads and sidewalks slick this morning. Travel with
care.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by
calling 5 1 1.

Lanes closed in Lincoln County due to crash

crash/road graphic

Picture courtesy of MGN. Credit: Pexels 

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and the lanes are back open.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Lanes are blocked in one direction on Highway US-51 North bound at County Road K due to a crash.

