Lanes closed in Lincoln County due to crash

UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and the lanes are back open.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Lanes are blocked in one direction on Highway US-51 North bound at County Road K due to a crash.
Tune into Wake Up Wisconsin for updates.
UPDATE: The crash has been cleared and the lanes are back open.
LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW)-- Lanes are blocked in one direction on Highway US-51 North bound at County Road K due to a crash.
Tune into Wake Up Wisconsin for updates.
Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com