Lanes closed on HWY 80 after Wood County crash

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Marathon and Lincoln
Counties.

For the Wisconsin River...including Merrill...Minor flooding is
forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued Thursday morning.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL LATE SATURDAY
MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Merrill.

* WHEN...Until late Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 13.0 feet, Several feet of water may be covering area
parks and lowland in Merrill. Floodwaters reach the base of the
river gauging station.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 11.7 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 11.7 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 12.8
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 11.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
12.7 feet on 04/06/1997.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Rothschild affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Wausau, Rothschild...Minor
flooding is forecast.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL SATURDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River at Rothschild.

* WHEN...Until Saturday morning.

* IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, A public boat landing on the west side of
the river is covered with water.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 25.2 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 8:00 PM CDT Wednesday was 25.2 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 26.1
feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood
stage early Friday afternoon.
- Flood stage is 25.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
26.0 feet on 10/13/1986.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Big Rib River at Rib Falls affecting Marathon County.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Big Rib River at Rib Falls.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 10.0 feet, Flooding affects are mainly lowland areas
downstream of Rib Falls toward Marathon City.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday the stage was 10.0 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 10:00 AM CDT Wednesday was 10.1 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 10.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
9.9 feet on 04/19/1996.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

For the Wisconsin River...including Wausau, Rothschild...Minor
flooding is forecast.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING FOR SNOWMELT REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER
NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, Up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 1168.8 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Wednesday was 1168.8 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of
1168.8 feet on 05/19/2017.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

...NEAR CRITICAL FIRE WEATHER CONDITIONS EXPECTED AGAIN TODAY...

Temperatures in the lower 80s, relative humidities of 25 to 30
percent and southwest winds gusting to around 25 mph will result
in near-critical fire weather conditions across mainly the
southern parts of Marathon and Shawano counties late this morning
and afternoon.

Residents are urged to be careful with any activities that could
potentially lead to a wildfire. Campfires, outdoor grills,
smoking materials, chainsaws, and all-terrain vehicles all have
the potential to throw a spark and ignite a wildfire. Debris
burning should not be attempted.

Lanes closed on HWY 80 after Wood County crash

  • Updated
  • 0
WIS 80 and WIS 54
Courtesy: Wis. DOT

6:30 a.m. UPDATE: All lanes are now back open, and the scene is clear. No word yet on any injuries involved in the crash. 

5:23 a.m. UPDATE: All north and southbound lanes are now blocked off on WIS 80 at the WIS 54 intersection, according to Wis. DOT. Specifically, southbound lanes are closed from WIS 54 West to Town Hall Road. 

Correction: The closure is located in Dexterville, not Wisconsin Rapids as previously reported. 

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- A crash is causing lane closures on HWY 80 at the HWY 54 intersection in Wisconsin Rapids, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation. 

All northbound lanes are blocked on HWY 80 since the incident began around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials said. The closure is expected to last two hours. 

This is a developing story. 

