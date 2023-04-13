Lanes closed on HWY 80 after Wood County crash

6:30 a.m. UPDATE: All lanes are now back open, and the scene is clear. No word yet on any injuries involved in the crash.
5:23 a.m. UPDATE: All north and southbound lanes are now blocked off on WIS 80 at the WIS 54 intersection, according to Wis. DOT. Specifically, southbound lanes are closed from WIS 54 West to Town Hall Road.
Correction: The closure is located in Dexterville, not Wisconsin Rapids as previously reported.
WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WAOW) -- A crash is causing lane closures on HWY 80 at the HWY 54 intersection in Wisconsin Rapids, according to the Wisconsin Dept. of Transportation.
All northbound lanes are blocked on HWY 80 since the incident began around 4:30 a.m. on Thursday, officials said. The closure is expected to last two hours.
This is a developing story.