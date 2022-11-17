Langlade Co. Boys and Girls Club celebrates Teen Center grand opening

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Langlade County Boys and Girls Club has a new resource for teens.
The Teen Center hosted their grand opening on Thursday, expanding upon their original Boys and Girls Club location after realizing they needed more space to accommodate the growing number of members.
Organizers said the extra resource is increasing their teen enrollment, and they're happy to provide a safe space for teens to build and grow.
"Because teens are different you know, when you go to middle school, everybody says middle school's a little hard, so giving them their own space gives them the opportunity to be themselves in their own environment and learn and grow while they're here." said Angel Zimmerman, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club of Langlade County.
She said the center will provide teens with education, a space to be with their peers, and even offer career exploration paths and opportunities.