Langlade Co. proposing broadband expansion

ANTIGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- Officials with the Langlade County Board are in early discussions to potentially expand access to broadband internet.
If approved, the $1.1 million project would impact 85 homes in the towns of Peck, Vilas, and Summit, as well as each of their town halls, and the Peck Volunteer Fire Department.
"Even at our meeting on Monday night, Sheriff [Mark] Westen talked about needing emergency, EMS service for the area," said Rick Bina, who represents District 14 in the county, which includes Summit, Vilas, and Peck.
The need has grown over the years, as cell reception may be hard to find in some of those areas, depending on the carrier.
"It is so rural, you go up there and cell phones, a lot of times, don't work. It's not a great communication area," Bina said.
The county is working with service provider Cirrinity to help cover the cost, which is anticipated that half of it will be done through grants.
If approved, it's expected communication of any kind will be greatly improved.
"It's a long drive for these people to go anywhere; they have to go to Rhinelander, Merrill or Antigo if they want to access something, so it'd be nice to have better access for them out in these areas," Bina said.
The Antigo Daily Journal is reporting the other half of the funding would come from Langlade County and Cirrinity fronting $225,000 each.
There will likely be multiple phases of discussion remaining before anything becomes final.