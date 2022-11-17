 Skip to main content
Langlade Co. to address mental health needs

Mental health discussion

ANITGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area county is looking to address their mental health needs. 

Langlade county partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in the Northwoods to hold a community discussion on the area's needs. 

People said long waitlists, a lack of providers, and a lack of understanding of the topic in general are all issues that need to be addressed.

Some said there's a severe lack of resources for teenagers and young people. 

"There isn't a lot of mental health resources for them period, and I'm very concerned about that and it's one of the reasons I moved to this community so that I could be a resource for them." said Melissa Glass, Mental Health Coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club. 

She said she hopes to have a plan to address the issues in the future, and that for right now, she's doing the best she can to help as many people as possible.

