Langlade Co. to address mental health needs

ANITGO, Wis. (WAOW) -- An area county is looking to address their mental health needs.
Langlade county partnered with the National Alliance on Mental Illness in the Northwoods to hold a community discussion on the area's needs.
People said long waitlists, a lack of providers, and a lack of understanding of the topic in general are all issues that need to be addressed.
Some said there's a severe lack of resources for teenagers and young people.
"There isn't a lot of mental health resources for them period, and I'm very concerned about that and it's one of the reasons I moved to this community so that I could be a resource for them." said Melissa Glass, Mental Health Coordinator for the Boys and Girls Club.
She said she hopes to have a plan to address the issues in the future, and that for right now, she's doing the best she can to help as many people as possible.