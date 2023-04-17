 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River below Wausau affecting Marathon County.

...The Flood Warning is cancelled for the following rivers in
Wisconsin...

Wisconsin River at Merrill affecting Lincoln and Marathon
Counties.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive
cars through flooded areas.

Please report observed flooding to local emergency services or law
enforcement and request they pass this information to the National
Weather Service when you can do so safely.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

The next statement will be issued this evening.

&&

...FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring.

* WHERE...Wisconsin River below Wausau.

* WHEN...Until further notice.

* IMPACTS...At 1169.0 feet, up to 2 feet of water is surrounding an
apartment in the Oak Island Park area and a business in the DC
Everest Park area. Up to 2 feet of water may be surrounding homes
along the Big Rib River west of Wausau along Sherman Road.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 9:10 PM CDT Monday the stage was 1168.3 feet.
- Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours
ending at 9:10 PM CDT Monday was 1168.4 feet.
- Forecast...No forecast is available for this location.
- Flood stage is 1167.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Latest on the Boys and Girls Club of Portage Co.

  • Updated
  • 0
Boys and Girls Club of Portage Co.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County will have to wait a little longer to see if their request for a new home will be approved.

The organization made a plea to move in with the Stevens Point Police Department in March, they said a vacant space inside the building would be ideal for their as-risk youth programs. 

The city council met Monday, with many board members and council members alike stating that allowing the Boys and Girls Club to occupy the space is an investment into future generations and the future of the city.

"You know what's different is that these are programs that are outside of a normal boys and girls club but we're being asked to provide these services and these are some of the most vulnerable kids in our community so we're hopeful that the city of Stevens Point becomes one of those partners," said Kevin Quevillon, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.

The council voted to table the conversation to next month, after running into confusion regarding rental costs.

Have story ideas? You can send them to slee@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you