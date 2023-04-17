Latest on the Boys and Girls Club of Portage Co.

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Boys and Girls Club of Portage County will have to wait a little longer to see if their request for a new home will be approved.
The organization made a plea to move in with the Stevens Point Police Department in March, they said a vacant space inside the building would be ideal for their as-risk youth programs.
The city council met Monday, with many board members and council members alike stating that allowing the Boys and Girls Club to occupy the space is an investment into future generations and the future of the city.
"You know what's different is that these are programs that are outside of a normal boys and girls club but we're being asked to provide these services and these are some of the most vulnerable kids in our community so we're hopeful that the city of Stevens Point becomes one of those partners," said Kevin Quevillon, CEO of the Boys and Girls Club.
The council voted to table the conversation to next month, after running into confusion regarding rental costs.