Law enforcement report low number of OWI arrests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- While New Year's weekend brought plenty of Wisconsinites out to the bars, few of them went home with law enforcement.
In total, Wausau Police reported only two Operating While Impaired (OWI) arrests on New Year's Eve. That total is down from four arrests in 2021.
The Marathon County Sheriff's Department reported only one arrest.
Rhinelander PD and Oneida County Sheriff's Department records showed no OWI arrest made on New Year's Eve in 2021 or 2022.
The Wausau Police Department has been using social media to encourage those impaired away from the wheel.
"Wisconsin is the only state in the country where the first offense is not a criminal offense," said Luis Lopes Serrao, Patrol Lieutenant, Wausau Police Department. "Some people might think it's okay, I can take that risk versus if they were facing jail time and some serious consequences."
In 2022, a law study showed there were about half a million first-time OWI convictions in the badger state.