 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...A WINTRY MIX TO CREATE HAZARDOUS TRAVEL CONDITIONS OVER THE
REGION INTO TOMORROW MORNING...

.A slow moving storm system will continue to bring a wintry mix of
precipitation to the area tonight into tomorrow morning. Pavement
temperatures will likely drop after dark, increasing the likelihood
of roads developing icy patches.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 10 AM CST
WEDNESDAY...

* WHAT...Mixed precipitation. Additional snow accumulations up to
two inches and ice accumulations up to two tenths of an inch.

* WHERE...Marathon and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until 10 AM CST Wednesday.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the Tuesday evening and Wednesday morning
commutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Law enforcement report low number of OWI arrests

  • Updated
  • 0
Law enforcement report low number of OWI arrests

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- While New Year's weekend brought plenty of Wisconsinites out to the bars, few of them went home with law enforcement.

In total, Wausau Police reported only two Operating While Impaired (OWI) arrests on New Year's Eve. That total is down from four arrests in 2021.

The Marathon County Sheriff's Department reported only one arrest.

Rhinelander PD and Oneida County Sheriff's Department records showed no OWI arrest made on New Year's Eve in 2021 or 2022.

The Wausau Police Department has been using social media to encourage those impaired away from the wheel.

"Wisconsin is the only state in the country where the first offense is not a criminal offense," said Luis Lopes Serrao, Patrol Lieutenant, Wausau Police Department. "Some people might think it's okay, I can take that risk versus if they were facing jail time and some serious consequences."

In 2022, a law study showed there were about half a million first-time OWI convictions in the badger state.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to adaniel@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you