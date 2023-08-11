Law enforcement team up to bring in suspect

Weather Alert

...Strong thunderstorms will impact portions of northwestern Wood and western Marathon Counties through 715 PM CDT... At 633 PM CDT, Doppler radar was tracking strong thunderstorms along a line extending from near Medford to near Owen to 9 miles northeast of Fairchild. Movement was southeast at 35 mph. HAZARD...Wind gusts up to 50 mph and penny size hail. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Minor damage to outdoor objects is possible. Strong thunderstorms will be near... Spencer around 655 PM CDT. Marshfield around 705 PM CDT. Other locations impacted by these storms include Edgar, North Wood County Park, Big Eau Pleine County Park, Little Chicago, Auburndale, March Rapids, Hamburg, Hewitt, Rib Falls and Fenwood. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If outdoors, consider seeking shelter inside a building. Torrential rainfall is also occurring with these storms and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. These storms may intensify, so be certain to monitor local radio stations and available television stations for additional information and possible warnings from the National Weather Service. && MAX HAIL SIZE...0.75 IN; MAX WIND GUST...50 MPH