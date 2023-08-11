Law enforcement team up to bring in suspect

MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WAOW)-- A suspect is in custody after a special operation between the Clark and Wood County Sheriff's Departments and Marshfield Police Department.
Law enforcement arrested 50-year-old Chili resident Stephen Stewart on Thursday.
Stewart had a "body-only arrest warrant" due to not appearing to a firearm surrender hearing in Wood County.
According to a press release, Stewart was also facing pending charges in Marshfield "related to Domestic Abuse including three counts of stalking, two counts knowingly violate a domestic abuse injunction, harassment, disorderly conduct, fleeing an officer and recklessly driving."
When law enforcement tried to arrest Stewart previously, he fled from Clark County Deputies and Marshfield Officers. The pursuit ended to avoid danger to the public.
Stewart was arrested Thursday without incident and will be transferred to the Wood County Jail.
Stewart was arrested without incident.