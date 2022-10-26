Law professor reacts to Darrell Brooks trial

WAUSAU, Wi. (WAOW)— The trial of the Waukesha parade massacre is now over, and Darrell Brooks has been found guilty on all counts.
After nearly three hours of deliberation, the jury was able to convict Brooks of all 76 charges. John Gross, a professor at UW-Law School, said that the quick decision shows the evidence was overwhelming and effective in the jurors’ eyes.
"I suspect what they saw in those videos that actually show how Mr. Brooks was driving that vehicle and the damage he was causing," Gross said. "I have to think that those images helped crystallize his guilt."
Gross noted the case also set a new precedent for a fifty-year-old case.
In the case of Illinois v. Allen, a judge can decide to remove defendants from the courtroom, hold them in contempt of court and even gag them for being disruptive. That same precedent was used with Brooks when removing him from the courtroom.
Judge Jennifer Dorow has shown the courts that with the help of technology judges can bring the defendants to another room and mute their microphones when they are getting out of hand.