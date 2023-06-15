 Skip to main content
...AIR QUALITY ADVISORY ISSUED FOR CENTRAL AND EAST CENTRAL
WISCONSIN...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has issued an Air
Quality Advisory for PM2.5 which will remain in effect until
midnight tonight. This advisory affects people living in the
following counties: Brown, Calumet, Kewaunee, Manitowoc,
Marathon, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano, Waupaca, Waushara,
Winnebago and Wood.

Smoke originating from Canadian wildfires continues to impact the
surface across southwest Wisconsin this morning. As daytime
heating and vertical mixing increases, surface smoke impacts may
also increase, spreading north and east.

Cleaner air streaming in from the northeast along with the
formation of a lake breeze this afternoon will lead to lower PM2.5
concentrations across the northern and eastern portions of the
advisory area. Here, the air quality index is expected to range
from the MODERATE to the UNHEALTHY FOR SENSITIVE GROUPS level. In
these areas, people with heart or lung disease, older adults, and
children should reduce prolonged or heavy exertion.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Lawn Care Tips Given the Recent Weather Changes

  • Updated
  • 0
LAWN CARE PIC
Veonna King

WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW) — The recent rain mixed with warmer temperatures may leave people unsure of what to do when it comes to their lawn.

A drought monitor report shows much of area is either abnormally dry or moderately in drought. 

Experts at REVI landscape company said their are tips you can do to make sure your lawn stays green. 

  • Make sure your grass is not cut to low.
  • Your grass should be cut at least 3 to 4 inches.
  • Its best to water lawn early in the morning or in the evening for cooler temperatures.

REVI experts also added that it may be a possibility to lessen your annual cuts.  

"Not cutting it on a routine basis and if its dry don't cut it if it needs to be cut okay then cut it at a higher height", said REVI Production manager, said Jonathan Dippel.

REVI exerts also said its important to fertilize your lawn periodically.

 

