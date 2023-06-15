Lawn Care Tips Given the Recent Weather Changes

WAUSAU, Wis (WAOW) — The recent rain mixed with warmer temperatures may leave people unsure of what to do when it comes to their lawn.
A drought monitor report shows much of area is either abnormally dry or moderately in drought.
Experts at REVI landscape company said their are tips you can do to make sure your lawn stays green.
- Make sure your grass is not cut to low.
- Your grass should be cut at least 3 to 4 inches.
- Its best to water lawn early in the morning or in the evening for cooler temperatures.
REVI experts also added that it may be a possibility to lessen your annual cuts.
"Not cutting it on a routine basis and if its dry don't cut it if it needs to be cut okay then cut it at a higher height", said REVI Production manager, said Jonathan Dippel.
REVI exerts also said its important to fertilize your lawn periodically.