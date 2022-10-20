Leaders warn of utility scams on the rise

WISCONSIN, (WAOW) -- Officials are raising the alarm for scam alerts for WPS and We Energies customers.
Utility scams could be on the ride, and could target people via phone calls, texts, or even emails.
Red flags to look out for include strange caller IDs, threats to immediately turn off energy, and demands for payment. Those will often be pre-paid via debit card, or third-party apps like Zelle or Venmo, or unusual payment methods like Bitcoin.
"If customers hear those tactics, the best steps that they can take is to just hang up," said Matt Cullen, spokesperson for both WPS and We Energies, "It's not rude, it's safe."
He said if people think they're being scammed, call your company immediately, and when in doubt, just hang up the phone.