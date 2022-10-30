Legal experts warn to watch for pedestrians this Halloween

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - While Halloween may be fun, it can be one of the most dangerous times of the year for pedestrians.
Legal experts say pedestrians and drivers are twice as likely to get injured on Halloween, and drivers should be staying alert.
High density neighborhoods where there is a lot of foot traffic is where most of these accidents occur.
For pedestrians, whether it be a child or adult, experts suggest to use some sort of trigger to warn drivers. That can include just sticking some reflective tape on the candy bag, using a flashlight, or carrying a glow stick.
The goal is to make sure the trick-or-treater is visible to drivers on the road.
"Drivers get impatient too. That's part of the problem," said Doug Ross, Attorney at Hupy and Abraham. "It's easy to get frustrated. When you get frustrated and impatient, that's when accidents happen."
For pedestrians, it's advised to cross roads at intersections. Ideally, with a crosswalk, so drivers are aware that someone could be crossing.