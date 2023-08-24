Lincoln Co. animal shelter near capacity

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- We may be in the dog days of summer, but the Lincoln County Humane Society is seeing the literal version of that expression.
Officials say they have taken in more than 30 dogs and 30 cats lately, running up on their limit.
They are able to give care for each of them, but it is hard to take more surrenders because of capacity.
They're asking people to consider giving either a dog or cat a forever home, especially since the application process can be flexible.
"If you're at 10:00 at night thinking, 'I really should just apply for that cat,' definitely do it and send it through email," said Liz Friedenfels, the director for the Lincoln County Humane Society.
"It doesn't lock you into that particular animal either, so you can fill out that application and we can keep it on file for 60 days for a different one, so it's kind of an ongoing thing," she added.
Some of the recent animals brought in came from abusive situations and may require more care.
Not all the dogs at the shelter are available for adoption right away.
If you do decide to adopt, make sure you have done research on the types of breeds that fit your lifestyle. Staff say they can answer any questions you have throughout the adoption process.