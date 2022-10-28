Lincoln County could cut funding to UW-Extension

LINCOLN CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- There are updates to the settling of Lincoln County's budget.
The County's UW-Extension program could see its funding cut after an amendment to fully fund the extension failed at a board meeting last week.
The extension program supports a number of programs that could be impacted.
Kinship of Tomahawk, a non-profit youth mentorship organization, is one of them.
"They've helped facilitate different things that, I'm on the Tomahawk Together board as well....that we have done to educate the community on youth issues and drug and alcohol prevention, it all kind of goes away." said Patti Hilgendorf, Executive Director of Kinship of Tomahawk.
She said without funding, those beloved programs suffer.
A public hearing on the proposed budget is November 2nd at 6 p.m.
