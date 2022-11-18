 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...BRIEF MODERATE SNOW SHOWERS THIS AFTERNOON...

Scattered snow showers are expected to move across central and
east-central Wisconsin this afternoon. Some of these snow showers
may fall at a moderate rate, briefly reducing visibility to under
one mile. Although widespread travel problems are not expected,
motorists should be prepared for potential rapid changes in
visibility and slow down to a safe speed.

Lincoln County deer farm confirmed with CWD

  • Updated
  • 0
Deer found with chronic wasting disease in Vilas County

FILE -- A deer has tested positive for chronic wasting disease at a Lincoln County deer farm.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW) — A Lincoln County deer farm has tested positive for Chronic Wasting Disease (CWD) according to a press release from Wisconsin Department of Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection (DATCP) on Friday.

The samples were confirmed by the National Veterinary Services Laboratories in Ames, Iowa.

The positive result came from a 5-year-old whitetail buck. The farm has been placed under quarantine, where it will remain while DATCP and the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) veterinarians and staff conduct the epidemiological investigation.

CWD is a fatal, neurological disease of deer, elk and moose caused by an infectious protein called a prion that affects the animal's brain, and testing for CWD is typically only performed after the animal’s death. DATCP regulates deer farms for registration, recordkeeping, disease testing, movement, and permit requirements.

Tags

Recommended for you