Lincoln County Fair starts its five-day run

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- Wednesday marked the first day of five for Lincoln County Fair this year.
It's estimated that the fair brings in close to 30,000 people every year, and admission is free.
Rides opened Wednesday at 5 p.m., after most operations started at noon, including food stand and animal exhibits.
Avery Laabs, a groundskeeper for the fair, says there's nothing like seeing people pack in to the fairgrounds and take in the atmosphere.
"It gets pretty packed. I mean, the people just fill up and it gets so warm and hot, with all the people radiating off and the sun," he said.
Meanwhile, some have been coming to the fair for decades, in part because of tradition, but also because of how accessible it is.
"Seeing a lot of nice people, it's free to get into, so you can come and enjoy all the food and especially ice cream," said Dean Berndt of Merrill, who works at an ice cream stand at the fairgrounds.
According to the fair's website, the Lincoln County Fair is the only one in Central Wisconsin with free admission.
Ride wristbands cost $30, which are available from noon until 5 p.m. Thursday through Sunday.