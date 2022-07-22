Lincoln County officials vote to sunset 'wheel tax'

MERRILL, Wis. (WAOW) -- The Lincoln County Board of Supervisors has voted to sunset the county's so-called 'wheel tax' in a decision made Tuesday.
The tax had been a $20 vehicle registration fee for vehicles under 8,000 pounds, and county board members had been getting requests to get rid of it for years.
It was originally implemented in 2018, but had been renewed every year since.
The tax garnered more than $500,000 in yearly revenue to the county, but now it will have to make up those funds some other way.
"We have a lot of confidence and faith in everything we're doing and I think we'll be able to make up the lost revenue and we'll adjust as needed," said Jesse Boyd, the Lincoln County Board's Vice Chair.
The supervisor who authored the resolution says the multiple extensions of the fee had "eroded public confidence" in the board.
So far, Boyd says people are generally happy with no longer having to pay that fee.