Local author uncovers stories of state's best fighter pilots

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau man is helping uncover stories of Wisconsin fighter pilots who served their country.
Author Mike O'Connor presented some of those stories Thursday at the Marathon County Public Library in Wausau, which can be found in his book called "Badger Aces: Wisconsin Fighter Aces 1917-1972."
The book features those who fought for the United States in World War I through the Vietnam War, and O'Connor says a few of them are from the Wausau area.
He says he hopes anyone who gets to read the book can appreciate their sacrifice.
"When you find out all the things they did do, it's really fascinating that, 'How can you be so modest about helping save the world and putting a terrible dictator to rest?'" O'Connor said.
Copies of the book are available to check out at the public library in Wausau, and it can also be purchased. According to an article from the Wausau Daily Herald, the book costs $30 and any purchase inquiries must be made directly to O'Connor.