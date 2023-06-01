Local billiards team wins national championship

WESTON, Wis. (WAOW) -- Next Level is the perfect name for one area billiards team, who recently took a trip to Las Vegas and returned home the newly minted national champions.
The Next Level team consists of Tracey Dehnel, Cheryl Erbrecht, Kathleen Mueller-Kerchefski and Molly Bergman and is sponsored by Dale's Weston Lanes.
The foursome cut their competition and won the Wisconsin State Poolplayers Association and the American Cuesports' State Tournaments.
"We take a lot of pride in what we do, and we practice a lot and we just put everything on the table so to speak," said Dehnel.
That pride, passion and practice took them all the way to the ACS National Championship in Las Vegas, where they won the whole thing and went undefeated.
"You don't believe it at first, the next day you don't believe it," Erbrecht said, "It kind of doesn't sink in for a while."
Mueller-Kerchefski added: "After we were shouting and hugging, we came back down to Earth a bit and it's like '"Wow did this just happen?'"
They first began playing together a few years ago, and the team quickly gelled.
"It was a very easy flow. We knew at that moment we've got a good one, this is going to work," Mueller-Kerchefski said.
That bond now forever marked by their new hardware.
"It's definitely not an easy game," Dehnel said. "It's very mental."
The team's skill and tenacity ultimately fueled their unblemished run, but they said they wouldn't have gotten as far without the camaraderie between the four of them.
"Just having that sense of like, '"I've got you'" when you're shooting on a team is a huge thing," Dehnel said. "We can all have bad days. We can all have amazing days, but it doesn't matter, we're always there for one another."
They also want to thank the sponsors who helped them get to Las Vegas: Brian and Michele's Old Mill, The Local Bar and Grill, Dale's Weston Lanes, On the Hill and Jacoby Custom Cues, as well as Antosch Enterprises for making their team shirts.