Local chocolate shop provides last minute gifts

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you're looking for last minute gift ideas, there are plenty out there, and many can be found just by shopping local.
The Chocolate Shop on third avenue in Wausau opened Labor Day last year, and this year, they're encouraging people to shop local for last minute holiday shoppers.
They said chocolate is the perfect gift.
"It's a good thing to get someone you don't know what to get something for, we have a lot of neat things that you know your brother in law who you don't know what to get something for, everyone just loves chocolate so it's a good go to gift." said Kristen Zaal, Co-owner of the shop.
She said chocolate makes people happy, and she's happy to bring joy to other people's lives.
Other options for last minute gifts include books, fun socks, or even a puzzle!
Get creative and be sure to gift with love.