Local chocolate shop provides last minute gifts

Weather Alert

...A PROLONGED PERIOD OF WINTRY WEATHER WILL RESULT IN TRAVEL DISRUPTIONS LEADING INTO THE HOLIDAY WEEKEND... .A slow moving storm system will bring a prolonged period of wintry weather to the area the next several days. The initial phase of the storm will consist of mainly snow, which will fall tonight through Thursday. The second phase will consist of lighter snow, but very windy conditions with significant blowing and drifting snow and near blizzard conditions in open areas. Finally, very cold air will surge into the area on the strong northwest winds, resulting in bitterly cold wind chills. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 6 AM CST SATURDAY... * WHAT...Snow accumulations of 5 to 8 inches expected tonight into Thursday. Widespread blowing and drifting snow and near blizzard conditions in open areas. Thursday afternoon into Saturday morning. Winds could gust as high as 45 mph. * WHERE...Portions of central, east central, north central, and northeast Wisconsin. * WHEN...Until 6 AM CST Saturday. * IMPACTS...Snow will result in slippery roads and hazardous travel conditions at times through Thursday. Travel conditions could become dangerous at times Thursday night through Friday night when winds increase. The strong winds will result in widespread blowing and drifting snow, and possibly near-zero visibility at times in open areas. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS...The strong winds will drive much colder air into the area. The Wind Chill Index is expected to be in the 25 below to 35 below zero range in central and north-central Wisconsin Thursday night through Saturday. Wind chills in the east will range from 15 below zero to 25 below zero during this period. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Hazardous travel conditions are expected through Thursday. Dangerous travel conditions are possible Thursday night through Friday night as winds increase. Consider avoiding travel during this period unless absolutely necessary. If you must travel during this period, drive with extreme caution. Consider taking a winter storm kit along with you, including such items as tire chains, booster cables, flashlight, shovel, blankets and extra clothing. Also take water, a first aid kit, and anything else that would help you survive in case you become stranded. Be sure your vehicle has sufficient fuel before crossing open areas. &&