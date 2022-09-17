Local Couple with Down's Syndrome get engaged

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Brianna Schreffler was at a Special Olympics bowling event when she saw Adam Darr for the second time.
She couldn't focus on her game and instead kept her eyes glued to Adam.
Two years later at a different event, she didn't forget him and they both left holding hands.
"Love at first sight if you will," said Jason Johnson, brother of Brianna.
The two have been in a relationship for nearly 10 years, both with Down's Syndrome, and they decided to tie the knot.
"It feels pretty good," said Adam, after being asked how it feels getting engaged.
The couple started dating in 2015, and from then on, they were inseparable.
"It absolutely changed her world. That's all she associates with camp is the time she met Adam," said Johnson.
Brianna had her heart set on Adam.
"Back in 2015, after the first date, my mom Julie overheard Brianna telling Adam that he needed to get her a ring in a box," said Johnson.
From then on, the two would Facetime each other for hours on end or meet at GiGi's Playhouse for events to be together.
Both families are very proud of what they were able to accomplish.
"When (Adam) was born, we were told of all the things he couldn't do and that's what they focused on. Even when he was young, it was always about what he could not do instead of what he could do," said Dawn Darr, Adam's mother.
For Adam and Brianna, They're excited to start their new life as a married couple.
Once it's official, their honeymoon plans are to get a hotel with a swimming pool and watch movies together.