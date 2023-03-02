Local expert says start planting garden inside sooner than later

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- If you plan on starting your own garden this spring, experts say the sooner you get to it the better.
For new gardeners, be sure to follow the instructions on any seed packet you have for when to start planting indoors.
If you plan on planting more than one crop, make your labels early so you don't end up confusing them later, and write things down as you do them to properly track progress.
Horticulture educator Janell Wehr of the University of Wisconsin-Madison's Division of Extension in Marathon County says you should stay away from giving the bottom of your plants too much heat, and keep your seeds in smaller containers first.
"Shoot for something that's between two to four inches deep, that's going to have soil and space for the roots to get an initial growth and just keeping in mind that you will be potting them up," Wehr said.
Once your seeds have sprouted, you will want to get them as close to a light source as possible.
The extension program in Marathon County will be hosting multiple sessions in March designed to offer tips for planting. A full schedule can be found here.