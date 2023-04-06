Local family gifted 12 months of mortgage payments through 'Buska Gives Back'

Wausau, Wis. (WAOW) -- Travis and Mikayla Clark are high school sweethearts who had dreams of owning a home and starting a family.
After purchasing a home in December of 2021, they soon found out they would be expecting.
"We found out we were pregnant with the boys in January of 2022, so surprise! A lot of new things at once." said Mikayla, smiling.
At just 24 weeks, she gave birth to her two sons, Axel and Maverick.
Tragically, Axel passed away about 30 hours after his birth, but his brother continued to fight, getting to leave the NICU after 108 days.
"He's doing really well actually." Mikayla explained. "They are kind of happier with his weight gain now, so just watching his heart and making sure everything is good."
With having to take so much time off work, and medical bills piled up, the couple was nominated to be recipients of "Buska Gives Back".
The surprise financial gifts first started in 2015, and through a partnership with national non-profit 'Gradient Gives Back', Buska has awarded many area families with six months of mortgage payments.
This year, however, they decided to double it.
Buska President Cole Bruner says the reason was simple; "We really were compelled by this particular families hardships and the things they have dealt with as a very young family just starting off and having to deal with so much trauma."
In addition to mortgage payments, the family received gift cards to multiple area businesses who also donated to the cause.
Travis told us he is amazed by the outpouring of support they have seen from surrounding communities, especially people they have never met.
"Well I can tell you it makes you have a little more faith in humanity. It's amazing. It shows that the company cares about their community and people in their community to do something like this."
To top it all off, it was Travis's birthday! He and Mikayla say they plan to continue the celebration by going to Maundy Thursday service, before going home and getting some sleep.