Local fundraiser invites businesses to give back, helps fund passion projects

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- The sixth annual "Dine Out" fundraiser benefitting the organization Be Amazing took place Thursday.
Multiple dozen businesses took part, with efforts ultimately going to helping children in need.
One business that has been on the receiving end is Scene Portraits, a photography business based in Kronenwetter.
Its involvement started from wanting to help high school students take senior pictures they won't forget.
"I wanted to elevate the session by adding makeup and hair and really give them the full experience," said Tamara Niewolny, the owner of Scene Portraits.
So she reached out to Be Amazing, who then agreed to help sponsor those efforts for three students, but then the pandemic hit, delaying the project.
"By the time we were able to utilize the funds, I was able to kind of stretch that out to about five sessions, and it actually inspired me to continue that now," Niewolny said.
As a former foster child herself, she says she's inspired by Be Amazing's reach, as more than three dozen businesses take in money to help fund projects like hers.
"It really has raised their confidence and made them feel important and that they felt the love from the community," Niewolny said.
Wausau Mine Company is one of the businesses that has contributed to the Be Amazing Dine Out fundraiser from the start. Ownership says it has done so proudly, donating 15% of its Thursday sales to Be Amazing.
"It's just nice to give something back, and it's an easy way for us to do it," said Dan Wage, the co-owner of Wausau Mine Company. "It's a win-win, our sales increase, we give some of it back, and the community will thrive because of it," he added.
Wage also says he had noticed more people that come in specifically for Dine Out than otherwise would come, which shows this community looks out for its own.
"People come up to the host desk and say, 'Are you part of the Be Amazing [fundraiser]?' I say, 'Yes, we are,' we're wearing our buttons," he said.
The fundraiser recently helped create several tie blankets presented to Never Forgotten Honor Flight participants last year.