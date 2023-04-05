Local high school student srganizes dress donations

STEVENS POINT, Wis. -- (WAOW) Prom and school dances are supposed to be some of the best times of your life.
For some the financial cost is their biggest concern.
Highschool sophomore Kendra Raddatz decided to start her own donation project for dresses called the “Wausau East Formal Showcase”.
After starting this project back in November for a Girl Scout service project, she has now received about 300 dresses, 75 pairs of shoes, and over 100 male clothing items.
In addition to the GoFundMe, if students need help with dress alterations, suit alterations, or tickets, help can be provided.
Raddatz just wants everyone to have fun and not worry about the cost of school dances.
“Not everyone can afford the financial for it, or the dresses or the jewelry so I decided that I would like to help them,” said Raddatz.
This project happens all year long as Raddatz expects donations for Prom, Homecoming, Formal, and winter dances.
If you or someone else is interested in donating then send money to the GoFundMe “Wausau East Formal Showcase".
If you or someone else has dresses, shoes, makeup, or accessories they would like to donate, then you can drop off at the Wausau East High School at the guidance counselor office.