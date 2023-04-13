Local officials speak on wildfire impact

Wis. (WAOW) -- Wildfires continue to burn in Monroe County, and fire crews there and here in central Wisconsin were kept busy for the third day straight.
Pittsville Fire Chief said they received reports of heavy smoke coming from the Jackson County area Wednesday afternoon.
"We just kept running into more smoke and more smoke, and by the time we got to the county line between wood and Jackson there was just more smoke extending," said Chief Minor.
After venturing out, they realized the smoke had traveled miles, having originated from the fire near Fort McCoy.
"It's not uncommon for smoke from a fire that size to travel miles and miles and miles," said Minor.
Despite the fire continuing to worsen into Thursday, they had to make a difficult choice.
"We made a decision here that our division in Wood county would not be able to help down there for a long period because the conditions here are just as bad as their are down there," said Minor.
That fire in Monroe County continued to burn, and only about halfway contained.
It was made worse through heavy winds, and several homes were destroyed.
While it was the largest fire burning through the Badger state, it wasn't the only one.
A wildfire in Necedah Wednesday destroyed 5 buildings and the Wausau Red Cross Disaster Relief team was deployed to aid those impacted.
"In this case in Juneau County we helped set up an evacuation site where impacted individuals were told to go and to help with next steps, and the Salvation Army actually helped provide hotel rooms for 8 households impacted by the wildfire in Juneau County," said Kathryn Halvorsen, Executive Director of the American Red Cross in Wausau.
Wildfire risk commonly goes up in the warmer weather, but fire officials said risk this severe at this time of year is rare.
"This is pretty extreme, to be into the second day of red flag and possibly the third tomorrow, that doesn't happen that often," said Chief Minor.
The number one thing tip from everyone, do not under any circumstances burn anything during this time.