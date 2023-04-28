Local senior living home puts on "prom" for residents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It is prom season after all, but who says the high schoolers get to have all the fun?
Our Home Senior Living in Wausau gave their residents a "senior" prom of their own Friday, themed "Under the Stars."
They provided formal outfits that were donated by several entities, punch, and all the music they could dance to.
They also crowned multiple prom kings and queens for both facilities they oversee.
It's an event they try to do every year, with staff adding the residents' smiles never get old.
"We do it because our residents deserve to feel love and they deserve to feel that support from the community and just have a day of fun and reminisce on what the years used to be," said Sara Bills, the residence director at Our Home.
They add the most popular music choices were anything Elvis-related or polka.