Local university hosts Afghan cultural event

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- There was cultural lesson in the Nobel Fine Arts Center at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point on Tuesday.
Afghan designer and women’s advocate Sarwat Najib lectured the event, where she taught students and faculty about Afghan culture.
With over 60 participants, everyone got to test their moves.
"This event event was very important to me and not only for me it's for the community too because in this way dance isn't just only entertainment--this is a way of life and to express our emotions," said Najib.
This was just the first in a free series.