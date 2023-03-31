Local woman asking for charity donations for birthday, not presents

Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW AND WIND EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN... .Rain or a wintry mix will change to snow from northwest to southeast overnight. A band of heavy snow will set up across north central and far northeast Wisconsin, with less snow farther south. Strong north winds gusting to 45 mph will cause considerable blowing and drifting snow later tonight into Saturday morning, especially in open areas of north central and far northeast Wisconsin. A sharp cutoff in snow totals is expected on the southern end of this system. ...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT SATURDAY... * WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and 8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing considerable blowing and drifting snow late overnight into Saturday morning. * WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Northern Oconto County, Shawano, Southern Marinette County, and Southern Oconto County Counties. * WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow could significantly reduce visibility in open areas. Gusty winds could bring down tree branches. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&