 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...HEAVY SNOW AND WIND EXPECTED ACROSS NORTHERN WISCONSIN...

.Rain or a wintry mix will change to snow from northwest to
southeast overnight. A band of heavy snow will set up across north
central and far northeast Wisconsin, with less snow farther south.
Strong north winds gusting to 45 mph will cause considerable blowing
and drifting snow later tonight into Saturday morning, especially in
open areas of north central and far northeast Wisconsin. A sharp
cutoff in snow totals is expected on the southern end of this system.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 4 and
8 inches. Winds gusting as high as 45 mph, producing considerable
blowing and drifting snow late overnight into Saturday morning.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Northern Oconto
County, Shawano, Southern Marinette County, and Southern Oconto
County Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility in open areas. Gusty winds
could bring down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Local woman asking for charity donations for birthday, not presents

  • Updated
  • 0
Raise the Sau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau woman is once again putting together a fundraiser to benefit a local nonprofit for her birthday, in lieu of presents.

Elizabeth Mammano, who is a fishing coach for the D.C. Everest School District, is behind the event, called "Raise the 'Sau," which is now in its fifth year. All donations received will go towards the Children's Miracle Network at Marshfield Clinic.

She says the event started among a small group of friends, but in the years since, it has grown in popularity, as several area businesses have contributed to her cause.

The event calls for businesses and artists to contribute to raffle prizes that can be won, and Mammano says she is still looking for more contributors.

"The whole reason that I do this is to ask locals to help local nonprofit charities so that we're all giving back together," she said. "It's neat because everybody gives a little bit too, so that when it comes down to it, it ends up being a whole lot," she added.

It will be held at Malarkey's Pub in Wausau April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In previous years, her event has raised money for nonprofits like The Women's Community and Catholic Charities.

For more information on the event, click here.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

Tags

Recommended for you