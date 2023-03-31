Local woman asking for donations for birthday, not presents

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau woman is once again putting together a fundraiser to benefit a local nonprofit for her birthday, in lieu of presents.
Elizabeth Mammano, who is a fishing coach for the D.C. Everest School District, is behind the event, called "Raise the 'Sau," which is now in its fifth year. All donations received will go towards the Children's Miracle Network at Marshfield Clinic.
She says the event started among a small group of friends, but in the years since, it has grown in popularity, as several area businesses have contributed to her cause.
The event calls for businesses and artists to contribute to raffle prizes that can be won, and Mammano says she is still looking for more contributors.
"The whole reason that I do this is to ask locals to help local nonprofit charities so that we're all giving back together," she said. "It's neat because everybody gives a little bit too, so that when it comes down to it, it ends up being a whole lot," she added.
It will be held at Malarkey's Pub in Wausau April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.
In previous years, her event has raised money for nonprofits like The Women's Community and Catholic Charities.
