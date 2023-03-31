 Skip to main content
...NEXT ROUND OF WINTRY WEATHER APPROACHES...

.A second round of snow will arrive for tonight, as precipitation
transitions over to a wintry mix from north-central WI
southeastwards. Snow totals will be highest across far northern WI.
Initial snow will likely be heavy and wet before gradually becoming
relatively lighter as cold air pushes in from the northeast.
Increasing winds overnight will likely create blowing and drifting
snow, especially towards Saturday morning. A fairly sharp cutoff in
snow totals is expected on the southern end of this system, mainly
just northwest of the Fox Valley.

...WINTER STORM WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM 1 AM TO 1 PM CDT
SATURDAY...

* WHAT...Heavy snow expected. Total snow accumulations between 6 and
10 inches are expected from far northeastern Wisconsin near the
Upper Peninsula border to the northern portions of Marathon
County. Total snow accumulations between 3 and 6 inches are
expected in the other portions of the warning area. Winds could
gust as high as 45 mph.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Menominee, Northern Marinette
County, Northern Oconto County, Shawano, Southern Marinette
County, and Southern Oconto County Counties.

* WHEN...From 1 AM to 1 PM CDT Saturday.

* IMPACTS...Travel could be very difficult. Widespread blowing snow
could significantly reduce visibility. Gusty winds could bring
down tree branches.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

If you must travel, keep an extra flashlight, food, and water in
your vehicle in case of an emergency. The latest road conditions for
the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Local woman asking for donations for birthday, not presents

Raise the Sau

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- A Wausau woman is once again putting together a fundraiser to benefit a local nonprofit for her birthday, in lieu of presents.

Elizabeth Mammano, who is a fishing coach for the D.C. Everest School District, is behind the event, called "Raise the 'Sau," which is now in its fifth year. All donations received will go towards the Children's Miracle Network at Marshfield Clinic.

She says the event started among a small group of friends, but in the years since, it has grown in popularity, as several area businesses have contributed to her cause.

The event calls for businesses and artists to contribute to raffle prizes that can be won, and Mammano says she is still looking for more contributors.

"The whole reason that I do this is to ask locals to help local nonprofit charities so that we're all giving back together," she said. "It's neat because everybody gives a little bit too, so that when it comes down to it, it ends up being a whole lot," she added.

It will be held at Malarkey's Pub in Wausau April 30 from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

In previous years, her event has raised money for nonprofits like The Women's Community and Catholic Charities.

For more information on the event, click here.

Have any story ideas? You can send them to idinesen@waow.com 

