LogJam Festival brings history to life in Mosinee

MOSINEE, Wis. (WAOW) -- The LogJam Festival will be taking place in Mosinee from Friday night through Sunday with events including magic shows, canoe rides and re-enactments.
The event is free to attend, put on by volunteers and sponsors.
At the festival you will be transported back in time and experience life in the late 1700s and early 1800s.
There will also be free voyager canoe rides, a horseshoe tournament, live music, and more.
Organizers said they hope people have fun but also learn something new in the process.
"History is history. It's past and we learn from it and so because we learn from what's happening in the past, hopefully we'll be better in the future," said Al Erickson, President of Friends of Logjam Foundation, Inc.
Lyle and Barbara Marquis portray the fur trade industry in the Wausau area.
"The majority of what we portray out here is not being taught in our schools anymore," Barbara Marquis said. "As the old adage goes, if you don't remember your history, you're going to repeat the same mistakes over and over again," said Barbara Marquis.
The festivities kick off Friday night at 5 p.m. with exhibits, vendors, and the Jerry Schmitt Band.
The organizers said the event is a good fit for kids with children's activities throughout the weekend and a free petting zoo on Sunday.
You can find more information about the event here.