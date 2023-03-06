Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington has died, the band announced

 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL NOON CST TODAY...

* WHAT...Periods of light snow and freezing drizzle. Less than an
inch of additional snow accumulation and some minor icing.

* WHERE...Marathon, Menominee, and Shawano Counties.

* WHEN...Until Noon CST today.

* IMPACTS...Plan on slippery road conditions. The hazardous
conditions could impact the morning commute.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road
conditions can be obtained by calling 5 1 1.

&&

Weather Alert

...SNOW, DRIZZLE, AND FREEZING DRIZZLE WILL CONTINUE ACROSS THE
AREA THIS MORNING...

At 630 am, radar indicated a large area of wintry precipitation
across about the northern half of Wisconsin. The precipitation was
falling as mainly light snow across northern Wisconsin, though
some freezing drizzle was also occurring during lulls. A mix of
drizzle, freezing drizzle, and light snow was occurring in central
Wisconsin. Drizzle and a little light rain was occurring in east-
central portions of the state.

Little change in the precipitation pattern or temperature is
expected for the rest of the morning hours. Untreated roads across
the north will likely remain snow or slush covered and slippery.
The lighter precipitation intensity over central and east-central
Wisconsin combined with temperatures at or a couple degrees above
freezing should allow for a gradual improvement in road conditions
in these areas during the morning hours.

Most roads across central and northern Wisconsin are either snow
or slush covered and slippery. Anyone traveling across the area
this morning should use extra caution and allow some extra time to
reach their destination.

The precipitation will gradually transition back to snow from
north to south during the afternoon and evening hours. Scattered
snow showers during the late afternoon and evening could result in
another inch or so of accumulation, with an inch or two possible
in the northeast part of the state.

Lynyrd Skynyrd guitarist Gary Rossington has died, the band announced

  • Updated
  • 0
LYNYRD SKYNYED
Courtesy: MGN

Guitarist Gary Rossington, the last surviving founding member of Southern rock band Lynyrd Skynyrd, has died, the band announced on their official Facebook page Sunday evening. He was 71.

"It is with our deepest sympathy and sadness that we have to advise, that we lost our brother, friend, family member, songwriter and guitarist, Gary Rossington, today," their statement said.

"Gary is now with his Skynyrd brothers and family in heaven and playing it pretty, like he always does. Please keep Dale, Mary, Annie and the entire Rossington family in your prayers and respect the family's privacy at this difficult time," the statement continued.

No cause of death was given. The guitarist had battled a number of heart problems, including an emergency heart surgery in 2021 during the band's Big Wheels Keep on Turnin' Tour.

The guitarist's death fallsjust five months before Lynyrd Skynyrd is set to begin its The Sharp Dressed Simple Man Tour alongside ZZ Top on July 21.

Rossington survived a 1977 plane crash that killed band members Ronnie Van Zant and Steve Gaines, as well as backup singer Cassie Gaines, Steve Gaines' sister, and a road manager, just three days after the release of their fifth studio album, "Street Survivors," according to the band's website.

Rossington was among the Lynyrd Skynyrd band members inducted into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in 2006 and contributed to many of the group's most iconic songs, including "Sweet Home Alabama" and "Free Bird."

The band was formed in Jacksonville, Florida, in the summer of 1964 when teenaged Rossington, Van Zant and Bob Burns met while competing on rival baseball teams, the band's website says. Soon, the trio was joined by guitarist Allen Collins and bassist Larry Junstrom, and the crew performed under a handful of names before landing on Lynyrd Skynyrd in 1969.

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2023 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.