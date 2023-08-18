 Skip to main content
...UPDATED AIR QUALITY ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 11 PM CDT
FRIDAY...

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources has updated the Air
Quality Advisory for Fine Particles which will now remain in
effect until 11:00 PM CDT tonight. This advisory affects people
living in the following counties: Brown, Calumet, Door, Florence,
Forest, Kewaunee, Langlade, Lincoln, Manitowoc, Marathon,
Marinette, Menominee, Oconto, Oneida, Outagamie, Portage, Shawano,
Vilas, Waupaca, Waushara, Winnebago, Wood.

Canadian wildfire smoke has remained evident across Wisconsin
today. However, surface concentrations continue to be lower than
initially anticipated. Southerly winds will increase in magnitude
tonight into tomorrow, preventing additional transport of smoke
into Wisconsin from the north. Concerns for smoke- enhanced ozone
have also decreased with the lower levels of observed smoke. The
advisory will be cancelled at 11 PM CDT tonight. People with heart
or lung disease, older adults, and children should still reduce
prolonged or heavy exertion if possible.

For more information on current air quality, please see:
https://airquality.wi.gov

Major administrative changes at Wausau School District ahead of school year

  • Updated
  • 0
School district

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Just before the start of the 2023-2024 school year, the Wausau East principal will no longer serve in the position.

Instead, Deb Foster will serve in another administrative position, according to a press release.

The school is currently searching for an interim principal.

In addition, principals Amanda Patterson and Jenny Seymour have resigned from their positions at John Marshall and Wausau Area Virtual Education (WAVE) for district and state-wide jobs Wausau.

Those schools have interim principals in place.

The first day of school for the Wausau School District is August 29.

Have any story ideas? You can send them bslaughter@waow.com 

Tags

