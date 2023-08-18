Major administrative changes at Wausau School District ahead of school year

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW)-- Just before the start of the 2023-2024 school year, the Wausau East principal will no longer serve in the position.
Instead, Deb Foster will serve in another administrative position, according to a press release.
The school is currently searching for an interim principal.
In addition, principals Amanda Patterson and Jenny Seymour have resigned from their positions at John Marshall and Wausau Area Virtual Education (WAVE) for district and state-wide jobs Wausau.
Those schools have interim principals in place.
The first day of school for the Wausau School District is August 29.