Making a difference at home: Wausau native to open own pharmacy

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Zoua Yang started Wednesday morning cleaning up around what will soon be her own pharmacy, just blocks away from where she grew up.
A pharmacist by trade, she managed over 500 CVS clinics, and administered the COVID-19 vaccine to thousands across the Badger State.
But she found she can make a much bigger impact among her neighbors, being right where they live.
"A lot of times right down this road, there's such opportunities, that a lot of the Hmong people that actually come, and its more of a cultural thing where they come to this area, that it would just be more accessible," Yang said.
Wausau Family Pharmacy is located on South Third Avenue, which Yang says is a focal point for the city's Hmong population.
She's using what she learned while working for CVS to help get medicine to whoever needs it.
"We do need pharmacies, we do need different things in this area, so at least this part of Wausau can be recognized in a more positive light," Yang said.
The hope is to to have the pharmacy open to the public by the end of the month, Yang plans to offer all of the big-chain products as well as medication therapy management.
Ultimately, she wants to use her pharmacy to create a connection with the people around her.
"A lot of times medical doctors are so busy, they don't have time to be able to see - and you see so many different specialties, we really are the only point where we can see all your medications in one," Yang said.
You an book an appointment or find more information on the pharmacy here.