Man creates pothole map outlining rough Stevens Point roads

STEVENS POINT, Wis. (WAOW) -- As the seasons shift from winter to spring, potholes are inevitable, but a Stevens Point man sought to bring this year's big bumps to the spotlight.
"My son and I, he's a new driver; I started making comments to him and I said, 'Man, it just feels like these potholes are a lot worse than they've ever been," said Ian Grasshoff.
They had been practicing driving around the city to fulfill driver's license requirements, but as they noticed more stretches of road with potentially damaging potholes, they started marking them down and created a website featuring a map of some of the more notorious areas.
"It was just a matter of bringing this to everybody's attention and getting it on a map and really seeing visually, how bad is it really. Until you map it out, you don't really know," Grasshoff said.
The site uses a green-to-red scale, with red being considered the worst stretches of road, where several clusters of potholes can be found in a small area.
The information is not complete, since the street data is manually inserted and Grasshoff says it would take much more effort to survey every street in the city.
"We didn't put it out there to disparage city workers or call out that they weren't doing their jobs," Grasshoff added.
The site gained notoriety through social media, alerting Stevens Point Mayor Mike Wiza, who says the information is something the city can use.
"In showing that to our streets department, they can get an understanding of where some of the complaints are, where some of the perceived really bad roads are and try to address those more quickly too," he said.
As it stands, he also says the city is not equipped to handle every complaint a resident has regarding road projects from a financial or manpower perspective, with there being more than 300 lane miles of ground to cover.
"The shortest distance to get things done is to go to the source that fixes it," Wiza said.
If anyone has a pothole or similar issue to report, they can do so by contacting their alderperson, the city's streets department, or by using the "GovAlert" app on mobile or clicking here to report a concern.