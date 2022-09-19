Man flying gyrocopter forced to make emergency landing in Lincoln County on Friday

LINCOLN COUNTY, Wis. (WAOW/WSAU) -- A Tomahawk man had to make an emergency landing in a new gyrocopter on US Highway 51 on Friday.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office received a call from a Tomahawk man on Friday who was out testing his new gyrocopter when he began to run low on fuel, forcing him to land on US 51 near the intersection with County Road S.
A Lincoln County Sheriff's Deputy helped get gas and fill-up the gyrocopter without much disruption to traffic. A gyrocopter is similar to a small helicopter but the main difference being there isn't an engine turning the main rotor.
Lieutenant Grant Peterson said it was a first for him in 30 years on the force. There were no injuries.