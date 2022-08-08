Mar-A-Lago reportedly raided by FBI

PALM BEACH, Fla. (WAOW/CNN) - Former President Donald Trump's Mar-A-Lago resort in Palm Beach is allegedly being raided by the FBI.
That information was sent out via email by the President's 'Save America' Super PAC, which said in part:
These are dark times for our Nation, as my beautiful home, Mar-A-Lago in Palm Beach, Florida, is currently under siege, raided, and occupied by a large group of FBI agents. Nothing like this has ever happened to a President of the United States before. After working and cooperating with the relevant Government agencies, this unannounced raid on my home was not necessary or appropriate.
Multiple national news outlets, including FOX, ABC and CNN, are reporting they have received the statement as well, and are working on getting more information.
This story is developing and will be updated.