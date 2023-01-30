Marathon Co. warming shelters extending hours with cold temperatures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Warming shelters in Marathon County are extending hours with frigid temperatures in the forecast this week.
At 'Open Door', they're extending hours from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. at night which does include weekends as well. The Salvation Army is also opting to stay open longer, and Catholic Charities says they're increasing their capacity to as much as they're allowed.
'Open Door' mentioned they did this because they know many without shelter will be looking for a warm place.
"It's cold. It's so cold outside. I came in this morning, and it was -16 with wind chill," said Executive Director of Open Door, Anne Drow. "We just decided that was probably the best thing we could do, is to be open and stay open as long as need be."
Open Door also recently got a shipment of clothes that need sorting and are looking for helping hands to help.
If interested, call Bob at 414-939-6305.