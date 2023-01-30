 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

...WIND CHILL ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 8 PM THIS EVENING TO 10 AM CST
TUESDAY...

* WHAT...Very cold wind chills expected. Wind chills of 25 below to
35 below zero.

* WHERE...Marathon, Portage, Wood, Langlade, Lincoln, Oneida, Vilas,
Florence, and Forest Counties.

* WHEN...From 8 PM this evening to 10 AM CST Tuesday.

* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 10 minutes.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Use caution while traveling outside. Wear appropriate clothing, a
hat, and gloves.

&&

Marathon Co. warming shelters extending hours with cold temperatures

  • 0
Marathon Co. warming shelters extending hours with cold temperatures

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) - Warming shelters in Marathon County are extending hours with frigid temperatures in the forecast this week. 

At 'Open Door', they're extending hours from 5 a.m. to 6 p.m. at night which does include weekends as well. The Salvation Army is also opting to stay open longer, and Catholic Charities says they're increasing their capacity to as much as they're allowed.

'Open Door' mentioned they did this because they know many without shelter will be looking for a warm place.

"It's cold. It's so cold outside. I came in this morning, and it was -16 with wind chill," said Executive Director of Open Door, Anne Drow. "We just decided that was probably the best thing we could do, is to be open and stay open as long as need be."

Open Door also recently got a shipment of clothes that need sorting and are looking for helping hands to help.

If interested, call Bob at 414-939-6305.

Have story ideas? You can send them to aschindler@waow.com

Tags

Recommended for you