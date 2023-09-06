Marathon County Board to consider resolution opposing COVID-19 mandates

MARATHON CO. Wis. (WAOW) -- The Marathon County Board of Supervisors will consider a resolution against any COVID-19 mandates, including masking, vaccine requirements, and isolation.
The Marathon County Health and Services Committee voted to pass that resolution after much discussion.
District 6 Supervisor Stacey Morache wrote and brought the resolution forward, she said it's important for residents to have free will and prevent 'healthcare overreach'.
"We must not forget what it was like at the height of the pandemic. We must not forget how a group of people were vilified because they were not willing to sacrifice bodily autonomy without informed consent," said Morache.
Dozens of people attended the meeting, speaking publicly about how they felt about the proposed resolution.
"Marathon County has not had a vaccine mandate, it's been advised, it's been recommended, your employer, your school, your community group may have required it, but it's not required by Marathon County," said one public speaker.
The resolution was passed by the committee through a verbal vote.
It will be considered by the Board of Supervisors at a later date, if implemented, it would go to the state Department of Health Services and other state legislature.