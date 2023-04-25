Marathon County brings back act of solidarity against child abuse

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Marathon County Social Services hosted the return of its annual act of solidarity against child abuse Tuesday.
It was held at the Marathon County Courthouse, in an event called "Hands Around the Courthouse," which was last done in 2019.
A few dozen people, including members of law enforcement, held hands to show their support to victims of child abuse.
Officials said they were grateful to see as many people as they did supporting the cause, but the issue at hand still affects families every year.
"Families need support, parenting is the hardest job out there, there are a lot of different dynamics at play, and families just need our grace and our understanding and the support that we can provide them and wrap around them as a community," said Christa Jensen, the director for Marathon County Social Services.
The county is also actively helping families and individuals recover from abuse and attempting to prevent.
"Marathon County also has a variety of different in-home safety services programs to make sure that even if there are risks for children, that children are able to stay in their homes with their parents who love them, and that they can receive the support and services that they need right there," Jensen added.
She also says you can help families near you by performing acts of kindness or showing solidarity with them.
For more information how Social Services helps families or if someone in your life may be a victim of abuse, click here.