Marathon County closer to pursuing new ice arena

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) — Marathon County is now one step closer to pursuing construction of a new ice arena.
Per the Westside Master Plan for the county approved earlier this year, the county is anticipated to build a new arena while keeping Marathon Park Ice Arena in operation, but not to the same degree as it currently is.
County officials have started that process, requesting a study be done to work on logistics like where the arena would be placed and how much it might cost.
A request for American Rescue Plan Act funding has passed from the county's Environmental Resources Committee, to fund a portion of the study's more than $30,000 price tag.
Some of that price will be helped by Wausau Youth Hockey, which uses the current arena often.
"If we were able to get another arena along with potentially keeping the current one, we would be more than willing and apt to use as much ice time as available," said Brandon Schroder, the Vice President of Players for Wausau Youth Hockey.
President Seth Sierk tells News 9 in an email a new facility would create more flexibility for the city to host more tournaments and camps to help grow the sport.
They say the need for a new facility would also be favorable since so many organizations need to use the ice and there is only so much time available in a week.
"Dealing with having three high schools that share the ice, the Wausau Cyclones, along with the figure skating club, there are certain nights of the week that we are not even able to step foot on the ice," Schroder said.
Construction of the new facility would not begin until around 2026, according to the Westside Master Plan.
However, should the arena become a reality, it may mean moving away from a building that has molded generations of skaters.
"I think everyone in the long run, their end goal is to grow the sport of hockey and allow for more people to join," Schroder said.
The Wausau School District is planning on putting an item up on its agenda requesting funding for the study; its proposal has advanced to the full county board.