Marathon County distributing monkeypox vaccines

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- Vaccines for the monkeypox virus are now available in Marathon County, but only in limited supply.
Health officials say there are no confirmed cases of the virus in the county, and only certain people are eligible for the vaccine.
The Department of Health Services says 47 cases are believed to be monkeypox, as of Wednesday.
One of those cases was in Langlade County in July.
"Individuals that have been known to have a contact with a confirmed case, that would be someone you would want to have the vaccine," said Becky Mroczenski, the Communicable Disease Manager for the Marathon County Health Department.
"It's not a vaccine that's stocked in hospitals and pharmacies, so the procedures are still somewhat complicated, but anyone who does need it, we can access it," Dr. Ryan Westergaard of the DHS added.
Those who are eligible for the vaccine include people who have had close physical contact with people who have the virus or might have it.
Also, according to WSAU Radio, "Gay men, bisexual men, trans men and women, any men who have sex with men, and gender non-conforming/non-binary individuals, who have had multiple sexual partners in the last 14 days" and those with "HIV or other conditions that contribute to a weakened immune system" are being considered for the vaccine.
Mroczenski says the hope is that anyone who needs the vaccine can get it in a timely manner.
"We're just trying to get the word out to the groups of people that would be eligible to get the vaccine so they know where to go," she said.
"Vaccines itself are for prevention and not treatment," Westergaard added.
The Marathon County Health Department also would perform contact tracing in the event of a positive case, to get those people vaccinated.
If you think you qualify for the vaccine, you should contact your health provider.