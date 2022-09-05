Marathon County mental health help now offered in multiple languages

Weather Alert

...AREAS OF FOG MAY RESULT IN HAZARDOUS TRAVEL OVERNIGHT INTO TUESDAY MORNING... Areas of fog will develop over much of the region overnight into early Tuesday morning. Patchy dense fog, with visibilities as low as 1/4 mile can be expected, especially in north central and central Wisconsin. The fog will likely impact the Tuesday morning commute, before mixing out between 8 am and 9 am. Poor or rapidly changing visibility will result in locally hazardous travel conditions late tonight into Tuesday morning. Morning commuters should be prepared for a slower than normal drive to work or school. When driving in fog, reduce your speed, keep a safe distance from other vehicles, and use your low beam headlights.