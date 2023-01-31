Marathon County pursuing funds for self-checkout kayak system

WAUSAU, Wis. (WAOW) -- It might be chilly outside, but officials in Marathon County are thinking about expanding their services for the summer months.
The Marathon County Park Commission is seeking funding for a self-checkout system for kayaks to placed at D.C. Everest Park.
You would be able to rent a kayak through your phone and the gate would unlock without a physical key, using similar technology to what Wausau uses for its bike share program.
Parks, Recreation, and Forestry director Jamie Polley says the initial pursuit would be to fund a four-kayak setup, and anything beyond that depends on demand.
"We figured the lake is easier to do an out and back, rather than if you're at Riverlife, you're coming down river to the dam and then you have to paddle back up river, if it's just a single point one. We thought that would be a little cumbersome," Polley said.
It would cost $15,000 to fund the operation over four years. The county is in the process of finding a way to fund it before moving any further.